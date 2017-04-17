Senator Blumenthal fights for airline passenger rights

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Senator Richard Blumenthal said airline passengers deserve to have clear and specific rights. He hopes the viral video of a man being dragged off an overbooked United Airlines flight will help him get backing for a bill to protect passengers. Senator Blumenthal said, “There ought to be a bar against police going onto airplanes and removing passengers unless it’s for health and safety.”

Bruce Bissell told NEWS8, “I have to believe that they could’ve done something differently. That was way excessive.” Passengers said there needs to be a change. I think it’s reasonable. There’s got to be some valid reason and they have to be able to compensate you or get you on another flight to get where you need to be in a reasonable period of time,” said Bissell.
Senator Blumenthal added the current law permits airlines to offer up to $1,350 to passengers who are bumped. He wants to change that. The Senator told NEWS8, “Anybody who is bumped as a result of overbooking will receive thousands of dollars not hundreds.” Peter Sullivan added, “Overbooking so that they can protect the profit. The passenger shouldn’t bear that risk. They should get compensated.”

Senator Blumenthal said passengers should be notified of overbooking before they go to the airport. Some said after seeing the man forcefully removed from his seat they don’t look forward to flying. Angela Juliana said, “I wouldn’t want to fly now after seeing something like that.” Sullivan added, “It’s hard to travel. It’s expensive. Time is precious and anything that makes it harder to do that is not good.”

