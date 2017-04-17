State DOT announces start of construction on Gold Star Memorial Bridge

By Published:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Construction of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge on I-95 southbound begins on Monday.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says work on the southbound side of the Gold Star Memorial bridge is expected to finish by November of 2018.

Long-term lane shifts and closures will be expected while construction is in place.

During the initial stage of construction, traffic will be shifted to the right side of the bridge. The work zone will be lined with temporary concrete barriers.  All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

The project includes steel repairs, concrete deck patching, removal and replacement of expansion joints, illumination upgrades, and re-paving the bridge.

The larger part of construction to repair the northbound side of the bridge is set to start in the spring of 2018.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s