State DOT announces start of construction on Gold Star Memorial Bridge

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Construction of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge on I-95 southbound begins on Monday.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says work on the southbound side of the Gold Star Memorial bridge is expected to finish by November of 2018.

Long-term lane shifts and closures will be expected while construction is in place.

During the initial stage of construction, traffic will be shifted to the right side of the bridge. The work zone will be lined with temporary concrete barriers. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

The project includes steel repairs, concrete deck patching, removal and replacement of expansion joints, illumination upgrades, and re-paving the bridge.

The larger part of construction to repair the northbound side of the bridge is set to start in the spring of 2018.