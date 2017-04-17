State Police identify suspect killed by police officer in Suffield

Related Coverage State Police Detectives investigate fatal officer-involved shooting

SUFFIELD, Conn (WTNH) – State Police have identified the suspect shot and killed by a Suffield Police Officer on Thursday, April 13th.

According to investigators, the victim is 57-year-old Thomas Gezotis, of West Springfield, Massachusetts. The name of the officer involved is still being withheld.

The shooting happened last Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop. An incident occurred during that stop, and the officer fired a least one round, hitting Gezotis. Gezotis was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives from the Central District Major Crime are now leading the investigation. Anyone with information, is asked to contact 860-534-1000, or text TIP711 and any information to 274637.