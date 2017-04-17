Thousands of runners lace up for Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WTNH)– Thousands of runners will be lacing up their sneakers in Boston Monday morning. It is the 121st running of the Boston Marathon but only the fourth since the deadly bombing.

This year, security for the marathon takes to the skies with two high tech drones, in addition to all the security on the ground. The drones are new this year. They will hover about 400 feet up. That’s high enough to give police a good view of everything on the ground, but low enough that it can be tethered by a cable that provides power to the drone and sends the video from the powerful camera to police on the ground. They have a whole command center monitoring the race route.

Related: Drones to play a bigger role in Boston Marathon security

It was the 2013 marathon where Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev set off two pressure cooker bombs near the finish line. Three people died and 260 were injured in those blasts. That sparked a manhunt that even included Connecticut at times. Days later, the brothers also killed an MIT police officer. Tamerlan was then killed in a standoff with police. Dzokhar was caught by police. He was sentenced to death in a Federal court.

The actual anniversary of the bombing was Saturday. There was a wreath laying ceremony. A giant bell rang in honor of the victims. They also planted thousands of daffodils along the race route. The attack has done nothing to diminish the number of people who want to run the race. It still draws about 30,000 runners, and many more spectators.

Related: Boston to mark 4th anniversary of deadly marathon bombing

The race has to start in waves because there are so many runners. The elite runners start between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Everybody else between 10 and 11:15 a.m.