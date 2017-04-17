Woman injured in fire in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman has been injured after a structure fire in Bristol on Monday night.

LifeStar says they were called to Bristol to pick up a 70-year-old woman who was involved in a structure fire on Topsfield Road.

They said she was suffering from smoke inhalation and had burns on her back.

LifeStar landed at Bristol-Eastern High School to pick her up, but did not say where they were flying the woman to.

Police have not released the woman’s identity.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.