2 brothers arrested following dirt bike theft in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plainfield Police arrested a man accused of stealing a dirt bike and leading them on a chase.

According to investigators, they showed up at 6 Ralph Street on Monday morning to serve an arrest warrant in an unrelated case. Police say when they arrived, 29-year-old Ryan Menders, took off on a green Kawasaki dirt bike at a high rate of speed. Police followed Menders into the Rails-to-Trails in Moosup. Officers continued their search on foot, and managed to track down Menders and subdue him with a taser.

Police say the dirt bike was stolen in Sterling, and was returned to the owners. Later in the day, officers later returned to the residence at 6 Ralph Street, and arrested Menders brother, 26-year-old Travis Menders, on an unrelated probation violation.