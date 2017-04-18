Author Michael Zacchea

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Michael’s new book ” The Ragged Edge: A US Marine’s Account of Leading the Iraqi Army Fifth Battalion” is about his year as the first US military adviser to build, train, and lead in combat an Iraqi army unit.

The Iraqi Army was disbanded by Paul Bremer, a graduate of Yale. Michael was given a mission to rebuild, retrain, and lead in combat the Iraqi army. They were engaged in daily combat with the forces of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the progenitor of the ISIS terror organization that US forces are fighting now in Mosul, Iraq. The mission was beset from the beginning with incredible challenges and hardships, and they suffered both from privation, and the atrocities that the enemy committed on a daily basis. The battalion was supposed to be Iraq in a microcosm, and ultimately it was. It was disbanded the same year that the US pulled out of Iraq.

Michael served in Iraq from 2004-2005. He was wounded in the 2nd Battle of Fallujah, in Nov 2004. When he came home, after some time recovering, Michael then enrolled in the NYU Veterans Writer’s Workshop.

For more information visit http://www.theraggededgebook.com/

