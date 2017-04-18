Branford waitress gets heartwarming gift from customer

BRANFORD,Conn. (WTNH)– They cook up great burgers and steaks at GW Carson’s Restaurant on Main Street in Branford, but on April 10th, it was a kind-hearted customer who served up something rare.

It left Keri Marie Carlson, a waitress at GW Carson’s, in tears.

“I was in shock. I’m still in shock,” she said. “It’s not something that happens everyday.”

What happened was an act of kindness Keri Marie will never forget. She was walking a customer to his table when that customer noticed Keri had a hard time hearing him. She told him that was because she wears two hearing aids and one of them was broken. That customer then offered to give her $500 to help get it fixed.

“I didn’t say I needed the money or anything,” Kerry said. “He just came in the back and said I’m not going to take no for an answer and I can’t let you go home like this and I tried to give him the money back, but he was like — no — you deserve this.”

“I cried for a minute in his arms,” Keri said. “I cried in his wife’s arms.”

Jim Kirtopoulos, the owner of GW Carson’s, was so moved by this act of kindness that he decided to do one of his own. He surprised Keri with the news that he will use part of the restaurant’s t-shirt sales to make a donation to the American Society for Deaf Children.

“Thank you, thank you very much,” Keri said.

As for the mystery customer — he isn’t a mystery to Keri. He left his card, but she says he wants to remain anonymous. Still, Keri wants the public to know what he did. She has this message to the customer who’s act of kindness started a chain reaction of goodness where she works.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my humble heart for giving me such a gift,” Keri said.