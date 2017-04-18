Bristol police trying to identify park fight participants

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are asking the public for help in identifying the people involved in a large fight at Rockwell State Park Monday evening.

Just before 6:45 p.m., Bristol officers say a large fight erupted at Rockwell Park near Jacobs Street. Video footage from the fight was later posted on social media platforms.

In the footage, a group of women can be seen hitting each other while dozens of spectators watched and filmed the incident on their cellphones. Several people can be heard encouraging the women in the video to fight.

The Bristol police department is currently investigating the fight, and are attempting to identify the people involved. If you recognize any of the people seen in this video, you’re asked to call Bristol police at 860-584-3000.