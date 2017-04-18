Connecticut high school rallies for 6 injured in car crash

REDDING, Conn. (AP) — Students at a Connecticut high school are rallying for four classmates who remain hospitalized after they lost control of their car and crashed it over the weekend. The Connecticut Post reports that two students from nearby high schools were also injured.

Students at Joel Barlow High School in Connecticut kicked off a card campaign Monday, after a weekend spent worrying about the six teenage students injured in the single-car crash Friday evening. All six students remain hospitalized, and police say they are unable to provide information on their conditions.

Many details of the crash are still under investigation by Connecticut police, Chief Douglas Fuschs said, adding that investigating crashes like this can take months.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

