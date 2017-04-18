Connecticut ranks in top 5 as Greenest states

By Published:

(WTNH) – Earth Day is this weekend and the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Greenest States on Tuesday.

Analysts compared the 50 states in terms of 20 key metrics that speak to the current health of the environment and the environmental impact of residents’ daily habits. Connecticut is number five as one of the greenest states.

 

Greenest States Least Green States
1 Vermont 41 Arkansas
2 Massachusetts 42 Kansas
3 Oregon 43 Kentucky
4 Washington 44 Nebraska
5 Connecticut 45 Louisiana
6 Maine 46 Oklahoma
7 Minnesota 47 North Dakota
8 New York 48 West Virginia
9 New Hampshire 49 Montana
10 Rhode Island 50 Wyoming

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s