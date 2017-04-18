Connecticut ranks in top 5 as Greenest states

(WTNH) – Earth Day is this weekend and the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Greenest States on Tuesday.
Analysts compared the 50 states in terms of 20 key metrics that speak to the current health of the environment and the environmental impact of residents’ daily habits. Connecticut is number five as one of the greenest states.
|Greenest States
|Least Green States
|1
|Vermont
|41
|Arkansas
|2
|Massachusetts
|42
|Kansas
|3
|Oregon
|43
|Kentucky
|4
|Washington
|44
|Nebraska
|5
|Connecticut
|45
|Louisiana
|6
|Maine
|46
|Oklahoma
|7
|Minnesota
|47
|North Dakota
|8
|New York
|48
|West Virginia
|9
|New Hampshire
|49
|Montana
|10
|Rhode Island
|50
|Wyoming