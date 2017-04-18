Connecticut ranks in top 5 as Greenest states

(WTNH) – Earth Day is this weekend and the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017’s Greenest States on Tuesday.

Analysts compared the 50 states in terms of 20 key metrics that speak to the current health of the environment and the environmental impact of residents’ daily habits. Connecticut is number five as one of the greenest states.

Greenest States Least Green States 1 Vermont 41 Arkansas 2 Massachusetts 42 Kansas 3 Oregon 43 Kentucky 4 Washington 44 Nebraska 5 Connecticut 45 Louisiana 6 Maine 46 Oklahoma 7 Minnesota 47 North Dakota 8 New York 48 West Virginia 9 New Hampshire 49 Montana 10 Rhode Island 50 Wyoming