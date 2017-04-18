Cooler stretch ahead, warm end to April possible

The temperature has been below normal in Bridgeport for just two days so far this April. That will likely change in the next week as cooler weather arrives. The cooler weather arrived in stages since Sunday, with highs close to normal on Tuesday. It will be colder than normal Wednesday. Expect clouds, but no rain, through the day on Wednesday.

Showers are possible Wednesday night through Friday afternoon, but there will also be dry stretches. One of the longer dry stretches could be during the day on Thursday. The temperature may warm to near normal in the afternoon – upper 50s Shoreline to mid 60s inland. Showers are more likely Thursday night into early Friday.

The normal high temperature is close to 60° at the Shoreline for the next six days, and most or all of the time it will be cooler than normal. This cool stretch may turn around before the month ends next week. There are signs of a warm-up in the 8-14 day range. The European computer model shows relatively warm weather in the Northeast, and the National Weather Service agrees with that outlook.

If there’s a warm-up, it may not last for too long. The long-range European computer model forecast is for near or slightly below normal conditions (on average) over the next six weeks in Connecticut.