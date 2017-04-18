Cruisin’ Connecticut – Wedding Traditions at Lockwood-Matthews Mansion in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Norwalk, home of the Lockwood-Matthews Mansion.

Wedding season is here, and you can learn about some of the history of weddings, dresses and traditions at the historic mansion.

The mansion was built for $2 million during the Civil War. To put that into perspective… it would cost around $31 million today. #Bargain

The mansion was completed in 1868, was home to the first-ever indoor bowling alley, had hot and cold running water before the White House, and even its own alarm system.

As seen in the movie “The Stepford Wives,” the historic home features an exhibit of wedding garments from its time period.

With beautifully beaded gowns from the 1930’s, mother of the bride dresses, and more… the exhibit offers a look back in time to the beginnings of the white dress.

The white dress all stemmed from Queen Victoria. She was wed in a white gown, and was published all over the world, starting a trend. We also learned of some unique wedding traditions, like instead of throwing a bouquet, people would throw a shoe. Keep your shoes on at your next wedding please.

