Drunk driver slams into construction site in Meriden

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police were pursuing a drunk driver when they say he crashed into a parked construction vehicle on I-91 in Meriden.

Police say officers on patrol spotted the drunk driver “going all over the road” in their town, at which point a pursuit was initiated. The driver continued onto I-691, and moved to merge onto I-91 in Meriden.

Troopers were in the area, parked in a small construction pattern on I-91, when they say they observed the driver collide with a truck. Troopers note that the truck was independently contracted, and not owned by the Department of Transportation.

The driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for minor injuries. I-91 and I-691 remained open. Middletown police expect to charge the driver this morning.