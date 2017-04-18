East Hartford house fire under investigation

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Hartford Fire Department is trying to figure out what caused a house fire.

East Hartford Firefighters responded to 64 Saunders Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning following the report of a fire.

Neighbors rescued a 10-year-old and a 19-year-old from the home. They were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, but crews say they are expected to be okay. Two other adults made it out safely.

The whereabouts of the mother that resides at the home are unknown at this time. Crews conducted a special search and verified that she was not in the house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within 45 minutes upon arrival.

The road was closed for several hours during cleanup. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.