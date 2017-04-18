East Haven man arrested for sexual assault

By Published:
Brian McInerney

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven Police say they’ve arrested 31-year-old Brian McInerney for sexual assault.

He was in court Tuesday morning and charged with first degree sexual assault. The arrest stems from an investigation after a woman filed a complaint with police.

The woman told investigators McInerney is an acquaintance who invited her to his house for a party. However, no one else was at the party.

The unwanted contact happened Monday, April 10, 2017.

McInerney was held on a $75,000 bond.

