Easy Ways to Spruce up Your Home for Spring

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — With the changing season, now is the time to help your home’s design and decor blossom.

“Most people, when the warm weather comes they want to freshen up and clean, get rid of a lot of old things, get some new things to spruce up their house,” explained Nancy McCormack, the design manager at Middlebury Consignment and Home Design.

McCormack says one way to freshen up a room is with new upholstery.

“We can take and transform a chair that you’ve had for 10, 12 years and make it look more updated,” McCormack explained.

The fabric selections here are endless, and at Middlebury Consignment you can also refresh old cushions, hardware and legs.

“So we have a brand new piece of furniture probably for half the cost if that product were bought new,” McCormack said.

Another way to revive a room is with wallpaper.

“It’s one of the best tools for really making an outstanding room,” McCormack explained.

From grasscloths to bold patterns, there’s a wallpaper here for everyone.

“And it’s just a great way to tell people what’s different about you and who you are,” McCormack said.

For an easy update, swap out lamps.

“Lamps need to be updated,” McCormack said. “They really can get old looking fast so just the simple changing the color, a style, a size, it effects how a room works.”

Now it’s time to head to the bedroom.

“Bedrooms are really your personal oasis,” McCormack explained.

She says spring is a great time to change up your bedding.

“It is fun in the spring to start bringing out the bright whites,” she said. “Right now navy is the new black. A lot of blues … Blues and greens.”

Artwork can also help transform a room.

“Art is personal,” McCormack explained. “It doesn’t have to match anything. It can be beautiful, it can be contemporary. It should also reflect the client’s personality. Placed in the right area with the right accessories, it makes a big statement for the client.”

And don’t forget to dress up your windows. Middlebury consignment has a huge selection of Hunter Douglas shades.

“Their duettes, which are known for energy efficiency, work just as well in the summer, keeping the heat out as the cold out so it works both ways,” McCormack said.

The designers at Middlebury Consignment can also create custom window treatments.

“It’s so broad,” McCormack explained of the service. “You could do roman shades. You can do valances. You can do pleated valances. You can do cornices. It encompasses a lot.”

Middlebury Consignments team of seasoned designers are ready to help create the room of your dreams.

“We are totally about individualizing our design,” McCormack said. “It’s your thoughts but our professionalism to put together a look that is good for you.”

The service is absolutely free.

“And also a big thing that people don’t do is we’ll take your old furniture and consign it, and give you some money back to spend on new product, newer consigned product,” McCormack explained.

For more information about Middlebury Consignment’s Design Centers located at both their main store and Annex location, visit MiddleburyConsignment.com.