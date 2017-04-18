Gearing up to march for science and the planet

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Four days before Earth Day, the Connecticut Roundtable on Climate and Jobs opened up the doors of New Haven’s Common Ground High School for a kind of pep rally for science, and for the planet.

“I’m very worried,” said Tyra deBoise, youth leader at the Dixwell Avenue Congregational Church, and a New Haven teenager who is worried her city will end up under water due to climate change. “Not only is it hurting our planet, but as a young person of this generation, it’s going to impact my generation and future generations to come.”

Saturday, on Earth day, New Haven will have its usual bicycle rally, but this year it will also have a march for science. Many think it’s amazing that science needs help, but we’ve seen lots of amazing things recently.

“This unprecedented assault that’s being waged on science, this constant rollback of environmental protections in the first 100 days of this administration, it’s doing damage that might not be reversible,” said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.

Kind of like the Women’s marches in January, there will be lots of local marches this Saturday, then the big Climate March in Washington, DC on Saturday, April 29th. Buses will take people there from Connecticut.

“We need more funding, more bus routes, more buses so people can get out of their cars,” said Mustafa Salahuddin. He’s not talking about buses to the rally, he is talking about buses in general. For those who think anything pro-environment means anti-job, think of the bus drivers. Salahuddin is president of the Bridgeport bus drivers’ union, ATU Local 1336.

Salahuddin likes President Trump’s infrastructure spending plan, but when it comes to the environment, he said, “We can’t be in a disagreement about cleaner air and a cleaner atmosphere.”

Anyone who thinks science is the opposite of religion should listen to the faith-based groups taking part.

“I believe God created this earth,” said Pam Arifian of the Interreligious Eco-Justice Network. “I believe we are all part of one human family, and that we are tasked with taking care of this earth.”

There are several towns hosting marches for science on Saturday, April 22. To find the one closest to you, click here.