Hamden fire department responds to two accidental fires

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Hamden Fire Department responded to two fires that it said were the result of discarded smoking materials.

The Hamden Fire Marshal’s office determined that both incidents were accidental, and no injuries were reported, but there was exterior damage to both residential properties involved.

The fire department was able to quickly extinguish a fire at a three-family home on 34 Second Street in Hamden on Tuesday morning. It also responded to a structure fire on 20 Milpond Road. That fire was also extinguished before it reached the interior of the home.

The Hamden fire department wants to remind people that smoking materials should always be discarded into non-combustible containers designed specifically to help prevent accidental fire extension. Even when away from structures, discarded cigarettes can cause substantial damage to vegetation, wooded areas, and automobiles.

The department also said that with the onset of Spring, brush fire season in New England has started. Special care should be taken with all outdoor fires.

