“If I Catch It, Can I Eat It?” Department of Public Health releases guide to safe eating of fish caught in Connecticut

(WTNH)–The Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday the release of the 2017 Edition of “If I Catch It, Can I Eat It?: A Guide to the Safe Eating of Fish Caught in Connecticut.”

The guide has been updated in response to new sampling data that has indicated higher levels of fish contamination in the Housatonic River and the lakes Lilinonah, Zoar and Housatonic, which are fed by the river.

The fish are contaminated with PCB’s (polychlorinated biphenyls), which the DPH says are associated with the former General Electric (GE) transformer manufacturing facility in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

One of the new recommendations made as a result of the new data was to limit the amount of largemouth and smallmouth bass people eat from those lakes. The DPH said pregnant women and children should not eat bass from those lakes, and others should not eat more than one meal every two months.

