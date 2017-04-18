In the Bender Kitchen: Heide Lang With a Sweet Cucumber Salad

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Warmer days are coming and Memorial Day is just around the corner. It’s time to take out our favorite salad recipes, and this is one of the best.

Sweet Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

2-3 English Cucumbers (depending on their size)

1 medium to large red onion (about 8 ounces) thinly sliced*

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ cup white wine, champagne or white balsamic vinegar**

Preparation:

Slice the cucumbers very thin, preferably with a mandolin. Add the onions, and toss. Mix the sugar, salt, pepper, and vinegar together until well blended, and pour over cucumber mixture. Toss well, and place in a tightly covered bowl in the refrigerator for at least an hour. Serve chilled. Add 2 tablespoons of dill if you want even more taste and color.

*You may substitute 8 thinly sliced scallions for the red onions.

**For a more Asian taste, use Rice Wine vinegar instead, add two teaspoons for finely grated ginger, and 1-2 tablespoons of toasted sesame seeds.

The Fig Cooking School, LLC is an exciting gourmet cooking school that teaches home cooks how to prepare fabulous, interesting food without spending hours in the kitchen.

For more information visit figcookingschool.com