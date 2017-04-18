Man with prosthetic leg carries guide across finish line at Boston Marathon

(WTNH)–In the closing moments of the Boston Marathon, an incredible moment was captured at the finish line. At the end of the course, a man with a prosthetic leg was seen carrying his guide and the American flag across the finish line.

Earl Granville is a nine-year veteran with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Near the end he decided to have some fun, and he picked up his guide in the race and carried her across the finish line, warming hearts and gathering cheers from the crowd.

Earl lost part of his leg in 2008 when his vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. Following his injury, Granville competed in multiple marathons, including Boston, Chicago, Detroit, and New York, using a hand-bike.

This time he decided to take part in the Boston Marathon without a bike.

That’s how you finish a race Boston Strong.