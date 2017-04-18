Middletown delivery driver charged in fatal hit and run

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– An arrest has been made Tuesday in a fatal Middletown hit and run.

Police say on March 31, 2016, 61-year-old Barbara Eddinger was struck and killed by a vehicle at her residence on Chamberlain Hill Road. The vehicle then left the roadway.

After an investigation, police obtained a warrant for the driver of that vehicle, identified as 47-year-old Charles Leroy Demoranville, of Haddam. It was learned that Demoranville was the delivery person for a restaurant in Middletown and had struck Eddinger while delivering food in the area.

Demoranville was charged with Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle and Evading Responsibility. He was held on $75,000 bond.