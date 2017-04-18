Milford city officials swat mosquito problem before it takes off

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– As the seasons change, Mother Nature always brings new challenges. It’s that time of year for mosquitoes. Milford city leaders are trying to get ahead of the game by controlling the mosquito population.

“We go and put down an organic larvicide so that we can control the mosquitoes before they grow to be full size and can actually bite you,” said Milford mayor Benjamin Blake.

The Milford Health Department is making sure that mosquitoes or other insects that carry diseases are kept at bay.

“The most numerous mosquitoes are going to be in habitats that are behind us in these vernal pools,” said John Shepard with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

“All Habitat Services” is spraying wooded areas of Milford. They’re treating strong mosquito breeding sites and checking for the insects in standing water. Tanya Petruff with All Habitat Services said, “If you want to compare them to something they just look like tiny tadpoles.”

Shepard added, “They are largely nuisance mosquitoes. They don’t tend to carry a lot of human disease, viruses or transmit viruses like West Nile Virus.”

The Milford Health Department wants you make safe choices.

“Dress appropriately when you are out. Wear light colored clothing and defend against mosquitoes by using appropriate repellent,” said Director of Health, Deepa Joseph.

It doesn’t take much for mosquitoes to breed.

Petruff added, “Anywhere there is standing water even the smallest containers that has standing water the mosquitoes will breed in.”

To help prevent mosquitoes, experts said clear any standing water near your home.