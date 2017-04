NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The North Branford fire department responded to a house fire on 2 Brook Lane in the town on Tuesday afternoon. Reports of the fire came in around 2 p.m.

One person and a dog were at home at the time, but both were able to get out safely without injury. News 8 confirmed that the fire caused significant damage to the house. Fire crews worked quickly to get it under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.