Northfield man charged for deadly crash that killed elderly woman in Southbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A Northfield man is now facing charges following a deadly crash in Southbury almost a year ago. State police arrested 30-year-old William Foley of Northfield on Tuesday morning.

Police said he crashed a dump truck into a car on Route 6 on May 13 of last year, killing 70-year-old Ruth Grant of Southbury.

Foley was apprehended at his girlfriend’s residence in Portland. He is charged with misconduct of a motor vehicle and failure to obey a traffic signal, and is being held on $50,000 bond.