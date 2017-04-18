Our Weather Pattern Is Going In Reverse

By Published:

Some chilly changes on the way to our area! Today will end up seasonable with highs during the midday-afternoon in the lower 60s. This will feel cool compared to the 70s for highs yesterday. The pattern will go in reverse later today as chilly air comes out of Boston and heads down across Connecticut. Lots of 30s are expected tomorrow morning. gil hour by hour 1 Our Weather Pattern Is Going In ReverseI think we will struggle to reach 50° for Wednesday afternoon with more clouds than today. This chilly pattern looks to only last one day before temperatures start moderating Thursday. The trade-off will be some morning showers for both Thursday and more rain showers for Friday. Lawns and flowers need it. There is another rain threat possible for early next week.

At this point, the coming weekend looks dry for outdoor events. The showers may try to sneak in later in the afternoon Sunday if they move faster.

We could use some rain to lower the pollen count. It will be high through tomorrow and still noticeable through Thursday.

pollen am Our Weather Pattern Is Going In Reverse

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s