Our Weather Pattern Is Going In Reverse

Some chilly changes on the way to our area! Today will end up seasonable with highs during the midday-afternoon in the lower 60s. This will feel cool compared to the 70s for highs yesterday. The pattern will go in reverse later today as chilly air comes out of Boston and heads down across Connecticut. Lots of 30s are expected tomorrow morning. I think we will struggle to reach 50° for Wednesday afternoon with more clouds than today. This chilly pattern looks to only last one day before temperatures start moderating Thursday. The trade-off will be some morning showers for both Thursday and more rain showers for Friday. Lawns and flowers need it. There is another rain threat possible for early next week.

At this point, the coming weekend looks dry for outdoor events. The showers may try to sneak in later in the afternoon Sunday if they move faster.

We could use some rain to lower the pollen count. It will be high through tomorrow and still noticeable through Thursday.