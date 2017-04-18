Preston residents approve Mohegan tribe plans for Norwich Hospital site

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH)–The town of Preston has voted overwhelmingly to approve bringing a huge entertainment venue to town. A referendum on the issue was held on Tuesday, and it passed, 813-137.

The vote allows the Mohegan tribe to purchase and develop the long-vacant Norwich Hospital property.

The tribe’s plans now include hotels and the addition of a major chain outdoor sports retailer.

The town will use a grant and bond money for pollution cleanup at the site.

First Selectman Bob Congdon said the town will hold a signing of the document on Wednesday at the Preston Riverwalk site.

