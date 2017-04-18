Preston votes on Mohegan plan to develop former Norwich Hospital site

Norwich State Hospital (AP Photo/Jack Sauer)

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Voters in Preston are deciding Tuesday on whether to approve an agreement that could lead to an entertainment resort being built on the former Norwich state hospital property.

The former hospital property is right across the Thames River from Mohegan Sun Casino.

The referendum vote goes on until Tuesday night at 8 p.m. If passed, the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority would take ownership.

