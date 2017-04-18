Shots fired in Norwich leads to arrest

By Published:
Dimitri Thomas

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) —  A Norwich man has been arrested after it was determined he fired shots in the area of Oakwood Knoll around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police have charged 27-year-old Dimitri Thomas of Fairview Avenue with interfering with an officer and operating under suspension.

According to police, when they responded to a 911 call about shots being fired they were given a description of a person and vehicle involved which lead them to a residence on Fairview Avenue.   Police then obtained warrants to search the home and vehicle there and they found two firearms and arrested Thomas.

Police say more arrests are expected and are asking anyone with any information on the incident to contact them at 860-886-5561.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s