Shots fired in Norwich leads to arrest

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man has been arrested after it was determined he fired shots in the area of Oakwood Knoll around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police have charged 27-year-old Dimitri Thomas of Fairview Avenue with interfering with an officer and operating under suspension.

According to police, when they responded to a 911 call about shots being fired they were given a description of a person and vehicle involved which lead them to a residence on Fairview Avenue. Police then obtained warrants to search the home and vehicle there and they found two firearms and arrested Thomas.

Police say more arrests are expected and are asking anyone with any information on the incident to contact them at 860-886-5561.