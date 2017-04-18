Snapchat unveils new 3D filters

By Published:
Image: tanuha2001 / Shutterstock.com

(CNN)– Snapchat is stepping up its filter game.

Snap (SNAP), the parent company of Snapchat, launched new three-dimensional lenses on Tuesday. When taking a photo or video with the rear-facing camera on a smartphone, users can tap the screen to see new 3D filters including a sparkling rainbow, a field of blooming flowers, and floating phrases like “OMG” and “Cute.”

The new lenses will be updated daily, Snap said. The app’s existing lenses — like flower crowns and animal ears — are swapped out regularly, with new filters added to the list and old options disappearing or reappearing over time.

Snapchat launched lenses about 18 months ago, offering filters that turn users into puppies and puking rainbow faces.

Last month, the company made “Stories” — photo and video posts shared by users that disappear after 24 hours — searchable. The move came after Facebook (FB, Tech30) launched Snapchat copycat features, like short visual stories and disappearing messages.

Facebook-owned Instagram already includes quite similar features, which have been growing in popularity.

Last week, Facebook said more than 200 million people use Instagram Stories every day, which is more than Snapchat’s 161 million daily users.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s