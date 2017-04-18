NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Tuesday is the last day to file your taxes.

Procrastinators, this is the last day to pay Uncle Sam. You can file an extension but no matter what Tuesday you have to pay what you owe.

News 8 was at the post office Tuesday, but many of you were not. Last year, 9% of tax returns were mailed and 91% were e-filed.

And here’s a little good news, the IRS expects 70% of taxpayers to get refunds this year.

So if you plan on filing, here are some reminders.

1) Proof read.

2) Break out the calculator and check your math.

3) Make sure your social-security number is right.

4) Verify your bank account info.

5) Sign and date your tax return.

They may seem like no brainers, but not filling out any of those details can kick back your return and could make you late.

The IRS says 90% of people get refunds in less than three weeks. So if it’s been longer, you may want to contact the IRS.