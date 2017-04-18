UConn has gone green with its dining halls

(WTNH)–The University of Connecticut is re-thinking the way they’re running their dining halls.

They serve nearly a million meals a semester on the Storrs campus, and they’re trying to manage their flow of food as well as their flow of waste, as they become one of the nation’s “all green” dining halls.

UConn is green restaurant-certified, which means they take all of their food waste and turn it into gray water.

“We do more than 180,000 meals a week so what does that mean? We look at food waste, we use chemicals in our cleaning,” said Dennis Pierce of UConn dining services. “We have to look at every aspect.”

They are not only trying to save the environment, but save money and save time. When you think recycling, plastic bottles or cans may come to mind, but at UConn they recycle all of their food waste with new high-tech machines.

More than a third of their meats and vegetables and fish come from local farms in New England. That saves on packaging that saves on shipping on trucking–it’s direct from farm or ocean to the table.

The dining hall used to put their napkins on a basket on the table for easy access. Now they put them out front where they put the food, and they say just that simple change has saved them tens of thousands of dollars, and a lot of trash not headed to the landfill.