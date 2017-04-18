UConn to unveil energy efficiency projects

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, UConn will be unveiling the energy efficiency projects that have been completed across the university’s Storr’s campus.

UConn completed nearly 80 energy efficiency projects over the last three years as part of its long term plan with Eversource, which supports the state’s clean energy goals and delivers cost savings to UConn.

This is the first long term plan of its kind among Connecticut state colleges and universities.

Governor Malloy, along side officials from UConn, Eversource, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will hold a press conference at Gampel Pavilion addressing the state’s Comprehensive Energy Strategy.

According to the university,  their energy efficiency efforts with Eversource over the last three years have resulted in nearly 9.5 million kilowatt hours of electricity saved, cost savings of nearly $1.5 million, and CO2 reductions of more than 4,400 tons – the equivalent of nearly 1,100 cars off the road for a year.

For more information on the university’s energy conservation efforts go to www.ecohusky.uconn.edu 

