Vernon parent volunteer arrested for stealing PTO funds

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Vernon Police Department arrested a local woman volunteer who they say stole funds from the Vernon Parent Teacher Organization (PTO).

Vernon Police arrested Tammy Szrejna, after she turned herself in, charging her with one count of larceny third-degree.

According to police, Szrejna was a parent volunteer at a local school and in her capacity as president of a school PTO chapter, allegedly embezzled $2,416.34 in funds collected from a book fair.

Szrejna is not an employee of the Vernon Public Schools or Town of Vernon, and served only in a volunteer role on the PTO. School administration officials learned from the book fair vendor that an outstanding bill from the book fair had not been paid.

Once administrators realized there was potential financial improprieties they immediately contacted police. An investigation was launched in cooperation with the school officials, which lead to Szrejna’s arrest.

The PTO organization has its own separate bylaws, tax identification number and bank accounts and worked directly with the book fair vendor to raise funds. The stolen funds belonged to the PTO and not Vernon Public Schools.

Police believe Szrejna is solely responsible for the theft, and do not believe they will be making any other arrest. She posted a $15,000.00 bond and will appear in Rockville Superior Court on May 2, 2017.