Ways to make going to the gym in the morning easier

- FILE - Indoor Rowing (Image: Big Stock Photo)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is right around the corner and that means many people trying to get back into that working routine. But odds are it does not involve getting up early. Experts say the best way to ‘rise and grind’ is eating right the night before.
the foods you eat will impact how you feel when you hit the gym the next day.

According to CNN, make it a point to eat – lean protein, veggies, healthy fats. that way – when you wake up you feel replenished and not groggy.  a couple other tricks that can help you hit the gym in the morning. go to sleep earlier. pick a workout you’re excited for.
find a workout buddy. and prepare and plan for the next day the night before.

For more tips on how to train yourself to become a morning exerciser click here.

