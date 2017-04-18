Woman killed in I-95 south crash in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven woman was killed after crashing into trees off of I-95 south in Guilford, early Tuesday morning.

Police say just before 12:30 a.m., 38-year-old Kelly Reynolds was traveling on I-95 southbound when, for an unknown reason, her car drifted off the roadway onto the right shoulder, striking the wire rope guide rail and a DOT sign.

The car then continued, hitting several trees causing heavy damage. Reynolds was pronounced dead on scene.

I-95 southbound was closed for several hours between exits 57 and 56 but has since reopened.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact state police at 860-399-2100.

