Woman killed in I-95 south crash in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven woman was killed after crashing into trees off of I-95 south in Guilford, early Tuesday morning.

Police say just before 12:30 a.m., 38-year-old Kelly Reynolds was traveling on I-95 southbound when, for an unknown reason, her car drifted off the roadway onto the right shoulder, striking the wire rope guide rail and a DOT sign.

The car then continued, hitting several trees causing heavy damage. Reynolds was pronounced dead on scene.

A one car accident has 95south closed in #Guilford detour is onto Rt.1 pic.twitter.com/NeB9Nv4vfE — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) April 18, 2017

I-95 southbound was closed for several hours between exits 57 and 56 but has since reopened.

I-95 south has reopened in #Guilford — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) April 18, 2017

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact state police at 860-399-2100.