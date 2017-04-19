Aaron Hernandez kills himself in prison

SHIRLEY, Mass. (WTNH)– Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide in prison Wednesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

The former New England Patriot‘s star was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers at around 3:05 a.m. at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts.

Prison officials say that Hernandez  used a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window.  The 27-year-old also attempted to block his cell door from the inside by jamming various items in the door. The Bristol, Connecticut, native was in a single cell in the general prison population housing unit, according to a statement from the prison.

Lifesaving techniques were attempted and Hernandez was taken to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation by state police. Hernandez’s family has been notified.

Hernandez was a serving life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.  Hernandez had just been acquitted Friday in a 2012 double slaying of  Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

