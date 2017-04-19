American Red Cross: Giving Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The American Red Cross is asking everyone to #help1family by supporting families impacted by disaster on Giving Day – Wednesday, April 26. Donations can help provide hope and urgent relief such as food, blankets and other essentials to people who need it.

Nearly every eight minutes, we meet a family that may have lost everything to a home fire or another disaster.

This one-day nationwide event is being held for the third year to help ensure the Red Cross is able to fulfill its critical mission of helping families who have been affected by disasters and other emergencies.

If we each #help1family, think of what we could do.

Last year, the Red Cross responded to three times more large scale disasters during the first months of 2016 than the previous three years combined along with helping at the scene of hundreds of home fires and other smaller disasters every day. Locally, last year the Red Cross responded to more than 1,000 local disasters in Connecticut and Rhode Island – most of them residential fires.

Our region deployed about 100 people to disasters across the country last year. Our Red Cross workers helped to bring comfort and hope to those who needed it most. And while those disasters did not take place here in Connecticut, there is a strong sense of community when Red Cross workers deploy to help and connections are made.

Joe Apicelli has been a volunteer with the Red Cross since Katrina. During that time, he met a family in Louisiana, he delivered food to them each and every day for six weeks. He kept in touch with them over the years and when Baton Rouge flooded last August, Joe was deployed to help. On his day off, he made a surprise visit to the family.

For more information visit redcross.org/givingday