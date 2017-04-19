Annual pinwheel event kicks off in New Haven to recognize victims of abuse

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re by the New Haven Green you may notice something a little different. More than 400 pinwheels have been placed in the ground. Each one of them represents a child who’s received services from the South Central Child Advocacy Center in 2016.

The center provides forensic interviews and medical evaluations to any child who’s made allegations of abuse.

“By coming to our center they get a collaborative approach to telling their story all the way to prosecution,” said Paula Schaeffer, program coordinator for the Yale Child Abuse Programs. “As professionals, we are able to work together so children and families get the resources they need all in one place.”

This is the 4th year for the event. Schaeffer says they do this every year to let the community know the services exists if they, or someone they know, needs them.