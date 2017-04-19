Branford Police Renew Call For Tips In ATM Machine Company Employee Robbery

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford Police are renewing their call for tips that can help lead them to whoever is responsible for robbing an ATM machine company employee. It happened on April 4th, at a business located at 249 West Main Street.

Police originally responded to the parking lot just after 12:30p.m. on April 4th and interviewed the victim. He told Detectives while returning to his vehicle, he was shoved into the van, assaulted by three to four tall, thin, black males, who struck him with a handgun, forcing him to relinquish access to a large sum of money. The suspects fled the area in a white Chevrolet, four door, compact car.

Although Detectives have followed up on a number of leads, they are asking anyone with information to contact the Branford Police Department at 203-481-4241 or contact the Branford Crime Tip Line at 203-315-3909.