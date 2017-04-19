Chipotle Mexican Grill announces first price hike in three years

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It looks like that Chipotle burrito is going to have some customers digging deeper into their pockets.

USA Today reports Chipotle Mexican Grill says they’ll be raising its prices by five percent in several markets around the U.S. This is the chain restaurants first price hike in three years. The bump-up will add about 25 to 35 cents to a typical entree.

According to USA Today the increase will happen in 440 of Chipotle’s more than 2,200 restaurants.

