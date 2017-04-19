Clinton Police remind residents to lock vehicles after multiple thefts

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Clinton Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after multiple thefts early Wednesday morning.

According to police, multiple unlocked cars were entered and gone through in the area of the Town Marina. They say the streets that were targeted include Riverside Drive, Maplewood Drive, Cedar Island Avenue, Neck Road, Commerce Street and Grove Street.

Victims reported that mostly money was taken from the vehicles.

As of right now, police say they do not have any suspects. Anyone who saw or heard anything that may help with this investigation is urged to call police at (860) 669-0451.