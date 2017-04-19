Connecticut dominatrix charged with extorting client

By Published:

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman authorities say advertised dominatrix services online has been charged with extorting a man by threatening to release videos of the client unless he paid her off.

The Republican-American reports that Fatin Ann Ward is being held on $100,000 bond on charges of second-degree larceny, voyeurism with malice and disseminating voyeuristic materials.

Authorities say Ward and the Mount Kisco, New York, man made contact through Backpage.com.

He told police he paid Ward $250 for two sessions, but noticed she was using her phone during the second encounter. He says she threatened to post video online where his family and friends could find it.

The two negotiated payments of more than $5,000, and he paid more than half that before contacting police.

Ward denied the charges when interviewed by police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s