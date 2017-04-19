Connecticut police close investigation of school sex abuse

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by teachers at a boarding school in the rural, northeastern corner of the state has been closed without producing any criminal charges.

The Pomfret School disclosed in September that an independent investigation had found four teachers likely engaged in sexual misconduct as far back as the early 1970s.

Trooper Kelly Grant, a spokeswoman, says the state police investigation ended within the last month. She said she did not know how many cases were involved but at least one victim did not want to pursue charges.

Boarding school tuition at Pomfret is $57,000 per year. The high school’s alumni include Nobel Prize-winning biochemist James Rothman.

Pomfret is one of several exclusive private schools that have been addressing past abuses.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

