Cruisin’ Connecticut – How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

how to succeed in business without really trying university of new haven ct

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to the University of New Haven for their performance of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”

The musical first produced in 1962 by Frank Loesser is being revived at Bucknall Theater located within Dodds Hall, on campus.

The main character of the show is Jay Pierpont Finch. He’s a window washer, that reads a book on how to succeed in business. Through this book, he’s able to rise to the top of his company. Not in conventional ways.

The production is put on by the theater department at UNH, with student actors, technical staff and more.

You can get tickets for the show here. The shows run: Wed, Apr 19, 2017, 7:30 PM – Sat, Apr 22, 2017, 10:30 PM

The University is located: 300 Boston Post Road, West Haven, CT 06516

