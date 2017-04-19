Death of autistic Connecticut teen ruled homicide

Related Coverage Hartford mother arrested after son dies of suspected malnutrition

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The death of an autistic teenage boy from Hartford has been ruled a homicide.

The boy’s mother — 33-year-old Katiria Tirado — was charged earlier with intentional cruelty to persons in connection with her son’s death in February.

Hartford State’s Attorney Gail Hardy told a judge Tuesday that the homicide ruling by the state medical examiner in the death of 17-year-old Matthew Tirado will likely result in increased charges against Tirado.

A spokesman for the chief medical examiner told the Hartford Courant that the boy’s cause of death was “fatal child abuse syndrome with dehydration and malnutrition.”

Police have said Katiria Tirado called 911 because her son was vomiting. The boy was pronounced dead hours later.

Police said the boy was malnourished, and had cuts and bruises on his face, torso and arms.

