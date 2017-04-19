Ellington man accused of murdering wife posts $1 million bond

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ellington man accused of murdering his wife back in 2015 posted bond on Wednesday.

According to the Rockville Superior Court clerk’s office, Richard Dabate posted his $1 million bond and is free. The clerk’s office says his family members put up property as collateral and Dabate paid the rest through a bondsman.

Dabate is facing murder, tampering with evidence and making a false statement charges in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Connie Dabate on Dec. 23, 2015. Dabate told investigators that a masked man had entered their home, shot his wife and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch.

His next court appearance is April 28.