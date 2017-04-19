Field of potential democratic candidates grows after Malloy announcement

By Published:
File photo of Governor Malloy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Just a week after Governor Dannel Malloy announced he would not be running for reelection, the number of Democrats considering a run for governor is growing. On Wednesday, Chris Mattei, a former federal prosecutor, announced he is forming an exploratory committee to consider a run for governor.

“We have arrived at a troubled time. It seems that the values that I grew up with and that so many of us share are being put to the test every day. Values of fairness and decency; tolerance and the rule of law. Many of us have stood up and joined together to defend those values,” said Mattei. “This is a time for citizenship. And, what I believe is that if we are to resist what’s happening in Washington, that work starts right here.”

Mattei is the third Democrat so far pondering a run for governor in 2018. Former State Senator and Commissioner of Consumer Protection Jonathan Harris is also forming and exploratory committee, as is Middletown Mayor Dan Drew.

At least six republicans have already formed exploratory committees.

