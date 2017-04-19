Gil on the Go: Meliora Academy in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– In this week’s Gil on the Go, Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons visited students at the Meliora Academy in Meriden to talk about the weather.

The last several days have been pretty nice. But on Wednesday, it has been a little cooler with some clouds and a breeze. There are also rain showers invading the state that are expected between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Gil has the latest forecast and spoke with some of the students at the school about weather in the videos above.

